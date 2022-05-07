VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Cap of $16.66 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and $2.02 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,912.39 or 0.99962913 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002916 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00029605 BTC.
VIDT Datalink Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
VIDT Datalink Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.
