Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Village Farms International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

VFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of VFF opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.59 million, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 3.05. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $478,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Village Farms International (Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.