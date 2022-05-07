Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VIR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,507. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,726,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,664 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

