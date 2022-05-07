Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,950,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

