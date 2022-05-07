Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.45 million.Vista Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.