Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $24.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,300,000 shares of company stock worth $60,392,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VST stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.62. 9,739,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

