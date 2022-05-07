Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NYSE:VST opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300,000 shares of company stock worth $60,392,000. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 256.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

