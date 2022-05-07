VITE (VITE) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and $1.90 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VITE has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00044502 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 505,950,126 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

