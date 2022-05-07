Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from C$28.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VYGVF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.90.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.