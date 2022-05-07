Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from C$28.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VYGVF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.90.
Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.
Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
