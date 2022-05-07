Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE:VOYG opened at C$4.36 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a 52-week low of C$4.05 and a 52-week high of C$26.12.
Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
