Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Up 0%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 127,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 247,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$23.83 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.
Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)
