Warburg Research Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €17.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.42) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of AOX stock opened at €13.50 ($14.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($16.04). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.83.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

alstria office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.