Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €77.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($56.84) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.69 ($91.26).

KGX opened at €49.11 ($51.69) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a one year high of €81.82 ($86.13). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

