Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Warner Music Group worth $28,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMG stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

