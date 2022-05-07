Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on W. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Wayfair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.71.

W stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.17. 8,927,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,647. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $56.23 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Wayfair by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

