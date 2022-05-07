We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

TM opened at $173.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $151.15 and a one year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

