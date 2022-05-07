We Are One Seven LLC Buys 298 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,133,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,139,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,452,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $149.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

