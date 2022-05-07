We Are One Seven LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,378 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $298,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average is $136.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.