We Are One Seven LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after buying an additional 324,253 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at $12,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at $11,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after buying an additional 84,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 64.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 78,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

