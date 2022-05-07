We Are One Seven LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 4,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Granite Construction by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Granite Construction by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Granite Construction news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,271.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

