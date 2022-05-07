We Are One Seven LLC Has $377,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

NYSE AIG opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.