We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Nutrien by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 1,232,290 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Nutrien by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,214,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,763,000 after buying an additional 845,912 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nutrien by 29.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,020,000 after buying an additional 753,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 222.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after buying an additional 579,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

