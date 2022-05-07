We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.60. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

