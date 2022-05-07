We Are One Seven LLC Sells 64 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 9.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $172.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.45.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

