We Are One Seven LLC Sells 775 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.31.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

