We Are One Seven LLC Takes $347,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

