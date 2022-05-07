Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of WEAV stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.43. 249,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

