Wedbush Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $630.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $937.00 to $630.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $943.75.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $377.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,014.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 12-month low of $355.13 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

