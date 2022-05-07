Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
WMK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 87,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,449. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.13.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.63%.
Weis Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
