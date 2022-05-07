Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

WMK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 87,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,449. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.13.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $8,665,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 44.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Weis Markets by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 55,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Weis Markets by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,373 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

