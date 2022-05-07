Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target to $14.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

KZR stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 25.77 and a current ratio of 25.77. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

