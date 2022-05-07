Wells Fargo & Company Trims Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Target Price to $212.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.71.

ROK stock opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.98. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $210.21 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

