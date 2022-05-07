Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,639 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Welltower worth $32,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,584 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,236,000 after acquiring an additional 949,588 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after acquiring an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

