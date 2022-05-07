Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 663,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 534.84, a quick ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 338,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

