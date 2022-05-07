Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issues Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.
WPRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 862,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $203.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.
