Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issues Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

WPRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 862,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $203.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 793,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 471,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 278,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,711 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

