WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Board Initiates Share Buyback Program

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. WestRock’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

