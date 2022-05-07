WHALE Price Reaches $4.40 on Top Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $35.70 million and approximately $559,545.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00012242 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00262013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00214621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00473619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,877.06 or 1.97190260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

