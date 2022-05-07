Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

WSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE WSR opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $589.80 million, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.21. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

