Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

