William Blair Lowers EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

EverQuote stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $214,179. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EverQuote by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

