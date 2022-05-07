William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.