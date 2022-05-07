Wing (WING) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.20 or 0.00286299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00205118 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.19 or 0.00480444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039455 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,192.42 or 1.97496019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

