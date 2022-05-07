Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.72.

Wingstop stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. 743,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,889. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.32. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

