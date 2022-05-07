Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $84.02. 743,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.32. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wingstop from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.72.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

