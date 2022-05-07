Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,505,000.

Shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Friday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

