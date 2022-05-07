Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 210,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,520,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,500,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,173,000.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IGTAU stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Friday. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGTAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.