Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) by 477.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,650 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.35% of SPK Acquisition worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPK remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. SPK Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.00.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

