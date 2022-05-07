Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 366.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.46. The company had a trading volume of 960,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

