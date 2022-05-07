Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHAAU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OHAAU remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

