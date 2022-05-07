Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 292,901 Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 292,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Bannix Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,943,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

BNIX remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Friday. Bannix Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.

