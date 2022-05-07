Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,354 Shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.79% of Golden Path Acquisition worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $7,015,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Golden Path Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

